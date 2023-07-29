Lung physiology equals salt plus water
How does salt restriction lead to heart dis-ease & fear based reactionary thinking?
Salt restriction equals chronic adrenal emergency response.
Jan 19
•
Jane 333
111
74
July 2023
Peter and Pete demonstrate Oxygen and Nitrogen are products of air not constituents.
Peter & Pete YouTube channel
Jul 29, 2023
•
Jane 333
40
17
April 2023
We breathe air not oxygen
One is moist the other is dry, guess which one is crucial for lung health?
Apr 21, 2023
•
Jane 333
189
379
