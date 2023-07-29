I want to bring your attention to Peter and Pete’s YouTube video titled Making nitrogen using an Oxygen Concentrator, published 25 July 2023.

Peter demonstrates oxygen is being produced by the small oxygen concentrator with the glowing splint method. The nossle producing oxygen reignites a splint that has been lit and blown out.

Then Peter tests the exhaust nossle for oxygen and gets a similar result. The machine is only producing oxygen.

Peter exchanges the filter material to make nitrogen.

And demonstrates the presence of nitrogen with the extinction of a lit splint.

This experiment is easily replicated.

Watch here, and please leave the 2 Ps a thumbs up and / or a comment.

The Alchemists retardation of science has been combatted by these two super curious men.

Join them on their explorations and start your own research, we each have a puzzle piece.

This is the comment I left Peter and Pete

Brilliantly executed demonstration, Peter and Pete!

Air is the gaseous form of water

Air is bubbles

Bubbles rise from water when energy is added

Eg stirring, heating, moving over rough terrain, currents, whirlpools, waves

Bubbles carry stuff

Eg smoke is bubbles carrying soot, waves carry bubbles of sand and salt

All gases require carriage via air bubbles

Hence all gases contain water

Oxygen is calibrated by its dryness, water contamination in parts per million

To produce liquid oxygen extreme compression and below freezing temperatures, are required to reveal the water content once more - colour of liquid oxygen is sky blue - as the temperature reduces away from land upwards - perhaps the edge of space becomes liquid oxygen - sending a rocket into an ocean of liquid oxygen might stop it abruptly without damage, mmm where did we notice that occurring…

Please leave me a comment and or question. I acknowledge and / or reply.

LinkedIN