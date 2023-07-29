Peter and Pete demonstrate Oxygen and Nitrogen are products of air not constituents.
Peter & Pete YouTube channel
I want to bring your attention to Peter and Pete’s YouTube video titled Making nitrogen using an Oxygen Concentrator, published 25 July 2023.
Peter demonstrates oxygen is being produced by the small oxygen concentrator with the glowing splint method. The nossle producing oxygen reignites a splint that has been lit and blown out.
Lung physiology equals salt plus water is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Then Peter tests the exhaust nossle for oxygen and gets a similar result. The machine is only producing oxygen.
Peter exchanges the filter material to make nitrogen.
And demonstrates the presence of nitrogen with the extinction of a lit splint.
This experiment is easily replicated.
Watch here, and please leave the 2 Ps a thumbs up and / or a comment.
The Alchemists retardation of science has been combatted by these two super curious men.
Join them on their explorations and start your own research, we each have a puzzle piece.
This is the comment I left Peter and Pete
Brilliantly executed demonstration, Peter and Pete!
Air is the gaseous form of water
Air is bubbles
Bubbles rise from water when energy is added
Eg stirring, heating, moving over rough terrain, currents, whirlpools, waves
Bubbles carry stuff
Eg smoke is bubbles carrying soot, waves carry bubbles of sand and salt
All gases require carriage via air bubbles
Hence all gases contain water
Oxygen is calibrated by its dryness, water contamination in parts per million
To produce liquid oxygen extreme compression and below freezing temperatures, are required to reveal the water content once more - colour of liquid oxygen is sky blue - as the temperature reduces away from land upwards - perhaps the edge of space becomes liquid oxygen - sending a rocket into an ocean of liquid oxygen might stop it abruptly without damage, mmm where did we notice that occurring…
Please leave me a comment and or question. I acknowledge and / or reply.
I downloaded Peter and Pete’s PDF with 100 arguments why water is not H2O. Really made me think. I like their reasoning and questioningly every unproven claim out there..
https://www.smashwords.com/extreader/read/930017/2/100-reasons-water-is-not-h2o/Medium,Arial,Black,White,One-and-a-Half
What sticks, is that there is no money in telling the truth, as they said towards the end of this podcast episode:
https://spotify.link/PvA5DY7mKCb
Hello, Jane 333! So great to read and watch the Petes. Fascinating and amazing.
And I am sorry that I haven't finished reading the air book! I've been incredibly busy in a good way. I have the book bookmarked on my things to be done list.
All the best.