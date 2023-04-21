We have been schooled to retain the RIGHT answers and programmed to dismiss the contrary or WRONG answers. I present my article to you with the hope you will entertain my assertions without prejudice for a time.

Let’s begin with what we breathe.

I am asserting we breathe air not oxygen. Well, air has oxygen in it you counter. That’s the schooled story but is it true?

My curiosity arose as I was watching Peter and Pete's YouTube channel. My mind was racing with questions, I had to watch more of their videos to find the path they had taken to bring this assertion ‘water is not H2O’ with such confidence.

It was marvellous to find two enquiring minds who test ‘scientific facts’ to satisfy themselves if a scientific assertion rests on rockbed or sand.

Water is water, not the chemical equation H2O. Water is an element and it contains and carries substances but never reacts with them. This is why we can recycle water from the sewer if necessary. Water is recoverable because it is inert.

Free eBook: 100 reasons water is not H2O by Peter Peterson

Peter & Pete's Water is not H2O video playlist

LET’S CONTEMPLATE with Peter and Pete for a moment:

Hydrogen and oxygen are extremely dry explosive gases.

Water puts out a fire.

These properties are not compatible.

The experiment used to bring water into being with the combustion of hydrogen and oxygen inside a glass globe flask is better explained with the condensation of room air.

Their work sparked my research to see if air or oxygen made the most sense with lung physiology.

Do we breathe air or oxygen? To answer this question, we need to know what defines air and what defines oxygen. We need to revise lung physiology and the intimate relationship between salt and water in Red Blood Cell (RBC) hydration.

We measure the air we breathe by its water content. We say it’s really humid as the lino becomes damp under foot in Brisbane, Australia. Humidity is a measure of water content in the air.

Physiology Fact: Our lungs require inhaled air to be at 100% humidity as it reaches the alveoli sacs.

So let’s compare this to Oxygen gas.

How is oxygen calibrated? The gas manufacturers measure parts per million (ppm) of water contamination. They are calibrating for dryness.

Medical oxygen has 67ppm of water contamination. Can you see the problem medical oxygen presents to lung physiology? Dehydration immediately comes to my mind, and if you research oxygen toxicity you’ll see it’s deadly. I assert the toxicity is directly related to oxygen’s dryness and dehydrating effects.

I watched my Uncle suck on oxygen for weeks while his lung pain increased. He was drying up from the inside out. A few days before his death his mouth became severely cracked and his lips were peeling, this is expected and applying glycerine is standard practice for relief.

Oxygen is not prescribed for breathlessness.

It’s primarily used with terminal illnesses. Palliative care is not kind.

Water is the medium that contains us: we live in the realm of water.

Air is bubbles that contain moisture - the gaseous form of water

Air bubbles carry substances: soot in smoke, sand in sandstorms, dust in duststorms, plus every manufactured gas hence they all have water contamination issues.

Sunshine and air bubbles rising after a summer shower makes a rainbow.

Water is full bubbles or drops

Water carries substances, always the container, never reacting.

Add energy to water and watch bubbles be released. The ocean waves release the air we breathe.

Ice is formed with drops and bubbles.

What is pressure in the realm of water? and How does pressure influence the lungs?

Air pressure has a direct relationship to temperature and moisture content of air.



Low pressure equals low moisture eg high altitude, temperature and moisture and pressure all drop.



Normal pressure is sea level. Water and air interchange, waves release of air bubbles.



High pressure equals high moisture or full bubbles/drops. Pressure increases as water movement decreases and less bubbles are released eg deep sea dives, lower water movement, higher pressures.



The bends results from deep sea divers rising too quickly and the energy enables water drops to transform to air bubbles. The recompression chamber redresses this by increasing pressure and removing energy so the air bubbles go back into water drops.



On a mountain two factors increase the work load for lungs: high altitude reduces atmospheric pressure because cold air holds the least moisture. I am of the opinion that mountaineers unnecessarily die on mountains because they use oxygen and fatally dehydrate their lungs and brains.



Altitude sickness: is the condition of dehydration.

A ‘conditioning’ drug used to acclimate climbers and ‘help’ with altitude sickness causes dehydration. Can you think of anything worse than to initiate dehydration a few days prior to conditions that will cause dehydration? Elite climbers; lose their ability to make astute calculations and; ruin their fine tuned athletic ability through dehydration.

The Wim Hoff Method (WHM) increases the efficiency of the lungs. A novice can perform an initial WHM hyperbaric breathing routine and then hold his/her breath with ease for 2 1/2 minutes. Air plus hyperbaric pressure optimises lung performance.

Let’s explore further, why was oxygen invented? Why is water contamination used to calibrate oxygen gas products. Why is water contamination the principle concern?

Water: the great decomposer

Water is the number one enemy of the Alchemists because it reveals a metal’s compound nature which is at odds with the predominant idea of the refining and purification of an elemental ore and metal defined as an indecomposable elementary substance.

Indeed as Peter and Pete’s work on metals has shown me, it is wiser to see all metals as composites or alloys. They are minted or manufactured from alchemic recipes with a multitude of ingredients. Yes, even gold and silver!

When a metal is produced in a foundry in the presence of air, its metallic matrices or microscopic pockets contain air. The moisture or water content inside these pockets act upon the metal compound and over time it decomposes and loses its strength and structural usefulness, thus destroying the metallic illusion. Example: iron exposed to moisture results in rust as it returns the metallic compound to its component dusts.

The Alchemists needed to make a gas that reduced the exposure of their metallic products to water. Industrial oxygen has 0.5ppm water contamination.

Oxygen and nitrogen do not exist as natural components of air, they are instead industrial products manufactured from air.

To produce oxygen, air under goes reiterating cycles of drying and compression to expressly remove moisture. Foundries use oxygen in their furnaces to increase combustion and embed oxygen into the metal matrices creating microscopic oxygen gas pockets within a metal.

Note: This is why oxygen gas can be collected when a metal decomposes, for example, when metal electrodes are subjected to electrolysis.

I trust you can see oxygen understandably is not present in air because is it a manufactured product and contained under pressure and also understand why plants and trees can’t possibly give off oxygen.

The Alchemists next had to prevent fires in their foundries that occurred when oxygen gas and sparks met in processes like: pulling hot metal wire or; rolling hot sheet metal. This led to the invention of nitrogen gas.

Nitrogen gas is oxygen gas plus carbon particles. The carbon prevents the combustive effect of sparks as the oxygen gas flows over the hot metals. The carbon particles are added to oxygen gas via a ceramic filter. Hence a twin tank system can produce both gases from air.

Oxygen and nitrogen gases are manufactured products contained under pressure and they are not constituents of the air we breathe.

Still don’t believe oxygen and nitrogen are not in the air we breathe? Okay find the experiments where a sealed room was filled with 21% oxygen and 78% nitrogen and volunteers entered and lived to tell their stories. mmm not something I’d want to do.

We breathe the gaseous product of water. We really do breathe like fish because fish, fresh and salt water, are continuously balancing their osmotic blood pressure by moving salt to contain or lose water.

Our lungs are doing the same thing for us. Let’s look at the alveoli sac.

There are cells around the neck of the opening of the alveoli sac that produce surfactant. The surfactant coats the alveoli opening and inhalation creates bubbles that fill with 100% saturated moist air. These bubbles hit the capillaries nets and burst, ejecting their fluid content upon the red blood cells (RBC) as they squeeze through. The fluid drenches the RBCs and they absorb to hydrate. They change from dark contracted blood cells to bright plump blood cells.

The healthy state change of blood in the lungs is HYDRATION.

Okay but they measure oxygen blood levels with a red light meter. They are measuring light penetration characteristics of RBCs to determine blood cell hydration (bright) or dehydration (dense dark). The red light reading determines the percentage of hydrated blood cells to dehydrated blood cells. Eg. 80% ‘oxygenated blood’ is showing 20% reduction in hydration.

Let’s return to air

What makes air the best for us to breathe? I had a Lord Howe Islander tell me Lord Howe Island has the best air in the world and I can tell him why.

We can observe water evaporating on hot days after a sun shower when rain steams off hot black bitumen. We are really watching water become a gas we call air.

I assert that air arises from water as bubbles. These air bubbles are containers and carriers. They can carry particles like salt (sea spray) and chimney soot (smoke) and they contain every manufactured gas. Hence there is always a water component in gases and this is why under immense pressure oxygen gas becomes a liquid. The water contamination/content reveals itself.

When bubbles fill with moisture they become drops and fall as rain, returning to their liquid form - water.

Back to Lord Howe Island. What makes great air for us to breathe?

The mighty ocean waves crash upon the rocks and launch bubbles of salty water into the air. Lord Howe Island air is ocean spray, bubbles of salty moisture, the perfect medicine for lungs.

The role of salt in lung physiology.

Mucosal cells line the lung air ways. They are saturated with salt and moisture. The mucosa must salt and condition the air we breathe to reach 100% humidity. The alveoli sac bubbles drench their capillary bed with saline water to rehydrate the passing blood cells. Cystic fibrosis is a mucosal salt deficiency problem. Do you see how this could be remediated on Lord Howe Island?

We don’t exhale carbon dioxide we exhale a salty air and this turns lime water cloudy (hat tip to Peter and Pete’s experiments).

Water follows salt. Sodium is the LEAD partner in every physiological water placement. If water is present, sodium was there first. This is why on a blood test sodium is number one on the list because water is the largest component of our body and blood. This is why a sodium deficit in any physiological process causes major problems. Sadly the dis-ease state of cystic fibrosis reveals most of the conditions that result from sodium deficiency.

RBCs contain protein sponges labelled haemoglobin that absorb salt water and discharge salt water to thirsty regions around the body to maintain hydration and body pressure. Nothing to do with oxygen gas or carbon dioxide gas at all. We all know gas emboli are deadly and THEY have been getting away with retarding medicine because WE believed water is H2O! The non-science from our schooled daze.

Let’s move to the kidneys and heart’s roles and I need to introduce Dr James Dinicolantonio and his book ‘The Salt Fix’. Dr James Dinicolantonio was researching cardiac disease and the ubiquitous advice of low salt diet puzzled him. Reviewing the literature he found salt only moved blood pressure 3-5 points in the majority. Only a few salt sensitive folk had larger movements. Low salt advice increases the work hearts do because blood volume reduces and therefore heart rate must increase to compensate. Increased heart rate is an important sign of dehydration!

Our kidneys are in a state of ease when they can remove salt. They work harder when conserving or scavenging salt. The order to conserve salt arises from the adrenals. This should tell you this is an EMERGENCY state not an optimal state.

Aldosterone is the salt conserver hormone and as the adrenals are activated cortisol and adrenaline hormones also increase.

Cortisol increases blood glucose (rise in diabetes) and adrenaline causes anxiety (rise in fearfulness). The low salt advice produces STRESS without an outside stimulus Eg finding a snake in close proximity.

Adrenal exhaustion can result after years of low sodium as the adrenals are built to perform as emergency boosters not to be run like the engine. And the kidneys become exhausted too as they are built for sodium removal not sodium conservation. Do you see how low salt advice is medical malfeasance? Link to my article

Unfortunately this was me, I’d followed decades of low salt consumption and it wasn’t until I moved to Brisbane into intense summer heat that I had to confront my state of chronic dehydration.

I was drinking water and then 20-30 minutes later passing the same amount. It was insanity. I wasn’t keeping water and I wasn’t hydrating. I had to review what I thought I knew about hydration.

Lucky for me I found Dr James Dinicolantonio being interviewed by a keto diet proponent. Biohacker interview link I then found a Western Australian salt producer, (shout out to Ancient Lakes) and my hydration status improved immediately.

Hydration equals salt plus water: think slick instead of sticky in the movement of muscle and joints and management of pain.

Dehydration/Hyponatremia are the same condition. Dehydration causes most of our chronic dis-eases. Low salt advice is fuelling this epidemic because hydration is the state required for healing. Hence the benefits of the intravenous saline drip!

With chronic aldosterone exposure our joints are scavenged for salt and water leaves the joints too. We watch the elderly shrink as the space between their vertebrae is stolen. Hip and knee replacements follow the same path.

The elderly are fed low salt diets and with the addition of dehydrating fluids like coffee and tea, they are the largest sector to enter hospitals with hyponatremia.

Why are women overly represented in dementia?

Women have a greater requirement for salt because we have reproductive architecture designed to grow and feed babies. Hence a chronic salt deficiency will dehydrate the brains of women faster.

If you compare the symptoms of hyponatremia with dehydration, you will spot the similarities.

Remember: salt (the sponge) plus water equals hydration

Experiment for yourself:

First thing in the morning, I take 1/4 teaspoon of salt in a glass of water and I take salted water with me on hot days, I tolerate the heat instead of wilting.

I look forward to reading and responding to your comments and questions.

Jane333

